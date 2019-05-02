Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Roxbury Township, - Mrs. Ann "Nancy" Matson, 82, was called to heaven on May 1, 2019 at the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was born in Larksville, PA and grew up in Pringle, PA. She moved to Succasunna 55 years ago. She earned her BS Degree from Misericordia University in 1958. She then began teaching at the Morris Hills High School and then was a middle school teacher at the Eisenhower School in Succasunna for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R C Church in Flanders.

She is survived by her husband Michael Matson, Jr., of 59 years, and by her 3 children; Michael III (and Judy) Matson, Maureen (and Chris) Kleczkowski, and Christopher (and Terri) Matson. She also leaves her 6 grandchildren; Cayla, Leah, Declan, Braelyn, Cayden, and Brandan "Tate", her brother Thomas (and Celia) Joyce and sisters; Kay Stencik, Agnes (and Charles) Unice, and Theresa Schobert. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers; Francis Joyce, William Joyce, and James Joyce.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Thursday from 5 - 8 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R C Church, in Flanders, followed by the interment at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.

In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations in her name to The . 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068-1717.
Published in Daily Record on May 2, 2019
