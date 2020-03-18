|
|
Ann Radner
Bedminster - Ann Radner of Bedminster, NJ passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020 surrounded by those she loved. She was 85.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to parents Stephen and Lillian (nee Rydzewski) Stefancin, Ann lived in Chester, NJ before settling in Bedminster. Ann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ann is predeceased by her brother Stephen Stefancin Jr. and one son Raymond Radner, Jr. She is survived by her son Russell Radner of Union City, NJ; her daughter Linda Connors (Tim) of Randolph, NJ; and her grandsons Timothy, Matthew, and Raymond.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, March 20th from 4-6 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 176 Main St, Peapack NJ 07977. For the health and wellness of family and friends please call the funeral home if you plan on attending the visitation 908-234-0590.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 9:30 am at St. Brigid's Church, 129 Main St., Peapack, NJ 0793. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's memory to Atlantic Visiting Nurse Attn: Hospice, 200 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 or to St Brigid's Church, 129 Main St., Peapack, NJ 07934 or to a . www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020