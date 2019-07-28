Services
Anna A. Weininger


1946 - 2019
Anna A. Weininger Obituary
Anna A. Weininger

Denville - 72 of Denville, NJ passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, John Pitonyak and Gina Gagliardini Pitonyak of Trenton, NJ and her late husband of 39 years, Clifford J. Weininger of Denville, NJ.

Anna is survived by her loving daughters Alexendria and her husband Jared, Ashley and her husband Kevin, and Alana and her husband Joseph, as well as her cherished and adored grandchildren Kellan, Kendall, Kaleb, and Sebastian. She is also survived by her brother, John Pitonyak, and sister, Frances DeLorenzo, as well as her extended family.

Anna grew up Trenton, NJ and attended Rider University before starting her career as a legal secretary for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. After marrying Cliff, she focused her efforts as a homemaker, raising her three daughters. She eventually went back to work and joined Cliff's law firm as a legal secretary where she worked for many years. However, her favorite career by far was becoming a beloved grandmother and "Gigi" to her four beautiful grandchildren.

Anna was known for her talents as a musician, artist, and baker. She will always be missed.

Services are private at the request of the family. In memory of Anna, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial () would be appreciated.

Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019
