Anna Catherine Zimlinghaus
Anna Catherine Zimlinghaus

Jefferson Twp. - Anna Catherine Zimlinghaus, 87, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, entered into eternal life on October 17, 2020.

Anna was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. She graduated nursing school at Barnert Hospital in Paterson in 1951, and continued to work there as a nurse until 1998. Anna was very passionate about her work, and nursed countless patients back to health. During her tenure there, Anna would spend her weekends and vacations at Lake Hopatcong. She would spend her time with her niece and nephew, Nancy and Bill.

After retiring, Anna moved permanently to Lake Hopatcong. Anna enjoyed everything about the lake, especially swimming and boating. She would entertain anyone who happened to show up at the lake.

Anna was a lifelong animal lover and owned and raised several dogs.

Anna was predeceased by her twin brother, William Zimlinghaus, also of Lake Hopatcong. She is survived by her niece, Nancy FitzGerald, her nephew, Bill Zimlinghaus, her grand-niece Claire Zimlinghaus, her grand-nephew, Michael Zimlinghaus, and her sister-in-law Violet Zimlinghaus.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S Main St, Wharton, New Jersey on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30am. Committal words will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
