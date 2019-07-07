Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Cicak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Cicak


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Cicak Obituary
Anna Cicak

Succasunna - Anna Cicak, 93, of Succasunna, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna. Born in New York, NY, Anna resided in Dover for 52 years and Succasunna for the last 11 years.

Anna worked as a School Secretary for the Dover Board of Education where she retired in 1996 after many years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. She served as a two term Alderman in Dover in the late 1970's. Anna was on the Recreation Committee and started the Dover Girls Softball League and recreation volleyball.

She is survived by four children Nicholas S. and his wife Linda of Dover, George and his wife Liz of Rockaway; Catherine M. Foley and her husband Robert of Randolph and Stephanie Davanzo and her husband Dr. Lawrence of Skillman; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandchild on the way; and her brother Steve Slampyak of Warminster, PA. She is predeceased by her husband of 57.5 years, Nicholas.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 3:00-5:00PM & 7:00-9:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:30AM at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now