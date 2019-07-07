|
Anna Cicak
Succasunna - Anna Cicak, 93, of Succasunna, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna. Born in New York, NY, Anna resided in Dover for 52 years and Succasunna for the last 11 years.
Anna worked as a School Secretary for the Dover Board of Education where she retired in 1996 after many years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. She served as a two term Alderman in Dover in the late 1970's. Anna was on the Recreation Committee and started the Dover Girls Softball League and recreation volleyball.
She is survived by four children Nicholas S. and his wife Linda of Dover, George and his wife Liz of Rockaway; Catherine M. Foley and her husband Robert of Randolph and Stephanie Davanzo and her husband Dr. Lawrence of Skillman; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandchild on the way; and her brother Steve Slampyak of Warminster, PA. She is predeceased by her husband of 57.5 years, Nicholas.
Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 3:00-5:00PM & 7:00-9:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:30AM at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019