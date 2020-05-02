Services
Dover - Anna (nee-Abato) Finelli passed away on Saturday, April 4th 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dover. She was 93.

Anna was born and raised in Morristown where she spent most of her life before moving to Parsippany in 2010.

She worked for the Mennan Co. as a packer for many years before retiring in 1982.

Anna was a member of St. Margaret R.C. Church in Morristown.

She was pre-deceased by her brothers: Nicholas J. Jr., Benjamin, Dominick and Joseph Abato and her sister, Mary Dandrea.

Survivors include her dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and they are hoping to have a memorial mass in the near future to celebrate Anna's life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
