Anna G Mazzocoli
- - Obituary of Anna G Mazzocoli born August 23, 1919, just shy of 100 years on earth. Daughter to Silvestro Mazzocoli and Mary D'Alessio. 1907 Italian Emigrants from Montescaglioso, Italy. The family name was misspelled along the way and is also known as Mazzoccoli. Sister of Rocky, Willie, Angelo, Dina, Lucy, and Jay. Beloved Aunt to many, as well as Great Aunt as well, passed away on May 14, 2019, after living a full life. In Annie's words, "It is time."
Anna found love, was engaged but never married. Anna dedicated her life to caring for her father after her mother's battle and ultimate death when in her early fifties, due to cancer. Anna is a breast cancer survivor of over 20 years. Known endearingly as Tarez, Aunt Annie, Ann, Anna, will be sorely missed by her entire remaining family.
Published in Daily Record on May 21, 2019