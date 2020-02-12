Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church
910 Birch St.
Boonton, NJ
Resources
Anna M. Tasco


1929 - 2020
Anna M. Tasco Obituary
Anna M. Tasco

Boonton - Anna M. (nee-Krieg) Tasco passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Boonton Care Center.

Anna was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, Pa. before moving to Boonton in 1952.

She was a deli worker at the Parsippany Deli for 20 years before retiring. Anna was also a cafeteria worker at the Rockaway Valley School for seven years.

She was a member of the Montville Senior Citizens Club.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. on 4/9/1997.

Survivors include her son, Robert J. of California; her daughter, Donna Poplawski and her husband Michael of Parsippany; her cherished granddaughter and five grandsons; and nine great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 910 Birch St., Boonton. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Boonton. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
