|
|
Anna M. Tasco (nee Zigarelloi)
Anna M. Tasco (nee Zigarelloi), 93, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover, NJ.
She was born in Newark, NJ and was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Tasco, mother of John Tasco and wife Kathleen, Bernadette Bizzarro and husband Joseph, and the late Frank Tasco and wife Teresa. She was the proud Grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Especially devoted to her were Wendy, Katie, and Caroline.
Prior to her Sparta residence, she resided in Verona, NJ and Beach Haven West, NJ. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening. She and her husband were successful business owners, but her greatest joy was caring for her family. All those who knew her loved her dearly.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Friends and family are welcome to attend Funeral Mass at St. Kateri Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victories R,C. Church, 100 Fair St., Paterson, NJ 07501-1500, c\o Fr. Raimundo Rovera, Pastor.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020