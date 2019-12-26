|
|
Anna Mary McCarthy
Middletown, PA - Anna Mary McCarthy, 85, of Middletown, PA passed on from this life on December 24, 2019 at the Middletown Home, her residence of the past few years. Born and raised and in Rockaway on January 20, 1934 into modest circumstances, Mrs. McCarthy lived an unassuming life for her not quite 86 years upon the earth.
A member of the Rockaway High School Class of 1952, at the time, she did not know that she was in school with the man who would be the love of her life. She married her classmate, Edward J. McCarthy, better known as Mack, 21 years later, each have been married once before. They didn't travel too far, but they went the distance together.
After a brief stint as a telephone operator, Mrs. McCarthy started her work life as a receptionist in a local dental office, but quickly moved on to become a nurse's aide at Tally Ho Manor in Boonton, NJ. The more than 25 years she spent at Tally Ho was a defining period for Ann and the lives she touched in that role were forever blessed by her caring. Her lifelong talent as a seamstress allowed her to make her own uniforms, another sign of her self-reliance in life.
After her retirement, she moved to Middletown with Mack to be closer to their grandchildren and to begin the next phase of their adventure. After Mack's death in 2003, she went on alone, focusing on her family.
Ann will live on through her favorite daughter, Lee Ann (George) Herneisey of Middletown and her two granddaughters, Michele and Lauren, both of Pittsburgh, as well as her favorite son, David (Pam) McCarthy of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Victoria Condit, her husband, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Hiler of Rockaway.
Private services will be held at internment on a future date in New Jersey. Anyone wishing to remember Ann is encouraged to donate to , to help stamp out the malady that annoyed her for the last few years of her life.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019