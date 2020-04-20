|
|
Anna Seel
Anna Seel, 89 passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence in Succasunna. Anna had lived in Tom's River for 23 years with her partner of 50 years Charles Zarucha before living with her daughter and son in law in Succasunna.
She worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals East Hanover, in the Clinical Packaging dept. Anna was a member of Silver Ridge Park Westerly Women's Club. She enjoyed Bocce and she also volunteered with Swan for many years. Anna loved to cook for family and friends and baking Christmas cookies was a must.
Anna is survived by her daughter; Gerda Bridget Sicoli (Robert), granddaughter; Rachel Sicoli (fiancé Craig Hendricks), grandson; Steven Sicoli and her grand daughter in law Shanna Sicoli.
All arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020