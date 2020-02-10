|
|
Anne Carol Heilmann
Madison - Anne Carol Heilmann (nee DelGuidice), a lifelong Madison resident, died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Villa of Florham Park surrounded by her loving children. She was 86.
Mrs. Heilmann was born in Morristown on September 14, 1933 to the late Nicholas and Gertrude DelGuidice. She was raised on North Street, "The capital of Madison," and remained a Madison resident for her entire life.
Mrs. Heilmann was a proud and highly regarded member of the Bermuda Club, where she served as president from 1975 to 1980. Prior to this she was a volunteer softball coach who helped her team achieve multiple youth state titles. Mrs. Heilmann's favorite pastime was spending her summers at the family home in Lavallette, NJ surrounded by her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Michael Heilmann Sr.; her son, Joseph Michael Heilmann Jr.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary Heilmann; and her siblings, Angela Cosimelo, Trudy DelGuidice, and Philip DelGuidice. Anne is survived by her beloved sisters, Louise Gisoldi, Carmela DelGuidice, and Mary Lou Jacobi; her devoted children, Maureen Kane of Madison, Patty Betz and her husband, Carl of Chatham, Nicholas and his wife, Pamela of South Plainfield; her 10 cherished grandchildren, Robert, Carl, Joey, Nicole, Christopher, Anna, Danielle, Nicholas, Troy & Joseph, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Anne's life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution in Anne's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at
For further information or notes of condolence to the family, please visit :
www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020