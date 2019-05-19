|
Anne E. Freeny
Morris Township - Anne E. Freeny, 82, of Morris Township, NJ, passed away recently in her home, peacefully in her sleep, after a year-long battle with lung cancer. When she realized that her disease was incurable, she faced death with great courage and dignity. She requested that her remains be cremated and that there be no public funeral.
She was born Anne Rachel Ebner to Raymond and Josephine Ebner on October 4, 1936 in Willimantic, Connecticut. After graduating from Windham High School in Willimantic, she obtained a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Connecticut followed by a master's degree in Mathematical Statistics from Cornell University.
In 1959 she joined the Mathematics Research Division of AT&T Bell Laboratories where she had a distinguished 40-year career doing research in statistics and data analysis. Among the projects she played a major part in were a comprehensive study of how rain distributes itself in a rainstorm, the results of which were very useful in the early design of cellular telephone networks, and a definitive statistical study of the various sources of carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere. Results from the latter study were used by Al Gore as one of the sources for his book, movie and lecture series "An Inconvenient Truth".
She retired from Bell Laboratories in the late 1990s and soon thereafter joined the Friends of the Morristown and Morris Township Library doing volunteer work. For a number of years she was head of the Friends' used book sale. She loved books and was an avid reader.
She was fond of most performing arts, including plays and ballet. But her greatest love was for the opera. A frequent attendee at New York's Metropolitan Opera, she was also well acquainted with most of the U.S. and Europe's great opera houses via vacation trips and opera tours. She was very proud of her "life list" of several hundred different operas that she had seen performed.
She didn't care much for sports with one notable exception: she was a devoted fan of her alma mater's women's basketball team: the UConn Lady Huskies. From the Rebecca Lobo era onward she rarely missed a game. If the game was televised in the area where she happened to be, she watched it. She definitely watched all 11 of their national championship games.
In 1961 she met Stanley Freeny, who had recently joined the Communications Research Division of Bell Laboratories. They were married on July 14, 1962 and they enjoyed a harmonious and loving relationship for nearly 57 years.
She is survived by Mr. Freeny, by her brother Charles Ebner of Columbus, OH, by Charles' son Daniel Ebner of Chicago, IL and by her many friends, all of whom are deeply saddened by her passing.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019