Anne M. Ferguson (nee Weckerle)
Springfield - Anne M. Ferguson (nee Weckerle), age 75, of Springfield, PA, formerly of Denville, NJ, passed away peacefully following complications from a stroke on March 26, 2020. Born in Bayonne, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and AnneMarie (nee O'Neill) Weckerle.
Anne was an elementary school teacher in Denville for over 25 years before retiring in 1999. She moved to Springfield, PA in 2008 to be closer to her grandchildren with her husband, Donald, who passed away in 2012. She enjoyed attending the Springfield Country Club Swim Club each summer with her grandchildren and participating in their various school and sporting events. Anne and Don enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, the Southwest, and various places including Ireland.
Anne was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Ferguson; loving mother of Douglas Ferguson (Kate); adoring grandmother of Connor, Patrick, Fiona, and Nora Ferguson.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, PO Box 3489, Newtown, CT 06470, https://action.sandyhookpromise.org/donate_page/foundation, or Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148, https://www.philabundance.org/donate/, would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020