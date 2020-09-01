1/
Anne M. Garrison
Anne M. Garrison

Dover - Anne M. Garrison passed away suddenly on Sun., Aug. 30, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. She had shared 58 years of unconditional love, infectious laughter, and unforgettable memories with family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Fri., Sept. 4th at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Public walk through visitation will be held on Thurs., Sept. 3rd from 2-6 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to St. Mary's Outreach Program - checks can be made payable to St. Mary's Community Outreach and sent to 15 Myers Ave., Denville, NJ 07834. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
