S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church,
Parsippany., NJ
Parsippany - Anne M. Morgenthien (nee Przyhocki), 89, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Troy Hills Center.

Born in Morristown, she was a lifelong resident of Parsippany.

A homemaker, Mrs. Morgenthien was a lifelong member of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany, and served there as a Eucharistic Minister, Collection Counter, and Bingo Volunteer. She was also a member of St. Christopher's Experience Club and the American Legion Ladies Axillary of Whippany. She had worked with the Parsippany Board of Elections for over 50 years, and was a volunteer with Parsippany Civil Defense.

Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Paul Morgenthien; four beloved children, Patricia Curtin (John) of Frisco, NC, Mary Onufrick (Robert) of Rainbow Lakes, NJ, Catherine Scala (Joseph) of Parsippany, NJ, and Linda Morgenthien of Ledgewood, NJ; four grandchildren, Julie Smith, Amy Onufrick-Szabo (Gregory), Joseph Scala and Megan Scala; grandson-in-law, Joseph Calabrese; three great-grandchildren, Tyler & Chloe Smith, and Gregory Szabo II; and many nieces and nephews family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Robert Reidmiller and Lisa Calabrese; as well as her siblings, Joseph, John, Anthony, and Frank Przyhocki and Catherine Baranski.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4-8pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10, 11:00am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial gifts to St. Peter's Food Pantry. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2019
