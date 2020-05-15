|
|
Anne Macaluso
Anne Macaluso passed peacefully on May 5, 2020. She was just five weeks shy of her 100th Birthday. Due to the pandemic, Anne's immediate family only will be able to say their goodbye's this week. She will be buried with her beloved husband and daughter at St. John's Cemetery, Queens. Donations in her memory may be made to the good work of Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).
Anne was born in Brooklyn on June 15, 1920 to the late Stephano and Anna LoPiccolo. After HS she attended Pratt Institute in NYC earning her BA in Art. After a whirlwind romance and upon his return home from the war, she married Joseph Macaluso. They settled in Branchville, New Jersey to start a family and eventually moved to Morris Plains to raise their family for many years. Anne and Joe worked hard to give their children a good life. As the kids got older, she became the Morris County Clerk, retiring after 20 years of service. She was active with the Masterwork chorus in Morristown and enjoyed singing. She was fun loving and always loved a good party!
Above everything, Anne loved to be with her family. The sun rose and set on her five grandchildren and her great grandchildren. There was nothing this Matriarch wouldn't do for her dear family. Although we are saddened by her passing in this month of Mother's Day, we feel blessed for her 99 years of wisdom and love which she bestowed upon us all.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her daughter Georgia; she leaves her children Francine Maher (Dennis), Linda Hackman (Linford) and Christopher Macaluso (Rose); her grandchildren Brett (Mariel) Hackman, Gregory Hackman, Kate Emmanuelidis (Gregory) and Christopher and Joseph Macaluso; her great grandchildren Natalie, Charles, Emily, Allie and Chloe; and many more dear relatives and friends.
Published in Daily Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020