Anne Virginia Moran (nee Daniher)
Madison, NJ - Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories…
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mother, Anne Virginia Moran (nee Daniher), 86, of Madison, NJ, who was at home surrounded by her loving family.
Anne was born in Madison, NJ to Ted and Virginia Daniher on March 4, 1934. She attended Madison High School graduating Class of 1952. She worked at what was then Chubb & Sons in Short Hills before starting her family. Once her children were grown, Anne worked at Ethan Allen in Hanover Township until she retired. Upon retiring, she was able to become very active in her grandchildren's lives - cherishing all of the moments and memories spent with them - going to California and the Grand Canyon; countless day trips to museums, Broadway shows, aquariums, and zoos, and lots of time down at the Jersey shore. She also enjoyed gardening and puttering around her home on Surrey Lane in Madison, where she lived from 1967 until her passing. Anne was the backbone of the family and she will be sorely missed.
Anne is survived by her son, Tim, of Japan, and her daughter, Kathleen, of Madison, NJ. Also survived are her grandsons, Conor and Ryan, her granddaughter, Shea, and her great-grandsons, Riley and Nicholas; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard, her parents, Ted and Virginia Daniher, her sister, June Marie Ehlers, and her brother, Eddie Daniher.
A Funeral Mass for Anne will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ. (For those of you who wish to attend the Mass virtually, it will be live-streamed on the Church's website (www.svmnj.org
). Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Madison Volunteer Ambulance Corps (www.madisonems.org
).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of Anne's doctors and nurse, the Madison Volunteer Ambulance Corps., as well as Hospice.
Light and peace to our beautiful, kind, loving Mother.
Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison, NJ.