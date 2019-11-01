|
|
Annina Medore Castle
Rockaway Boro - Annina Medore Castle passed peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Port Morris, NJ, Annina raised her family in Rockaway, NJ.
She and her first husband Felix P. Medore owned and operated Instant Printing in Dover. After his death in 1973, she became CEO and continued until her retirement in 2017.
She was predeceased by her first husband Felix P. Medore (1973), her second husband David R. Castle (2016), son Vincent (Mary Ann), granddaughter Reanna Medore, brother Angelo Rastiello, sisters, Rose Compano, Carmella Giannone, and Violet Giroux. She is survived by five of her six children, Philip his spouse (Linda), Victor (Kathleen), Paul (Christine), Patricia and Peter Medore and stepdaughter Sheryl (Walt) Twomey. Also, nine grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Micah, Joleen, Victor, Eric, Brandon, Justin and Christina Medore.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
For those who wish, donations may be made to: (stjude.org) or Foundation (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019