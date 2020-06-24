Anthony Angelo Polo
Jupiter, FL - Anthony Angelo Polo, 84, of Jupiter, FL, born November 2, 1935 in Newark, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devoted wife of 64 years, Ruth (Foerster) Polo was at his side.
A talented Bricklayer, Trades Journeyman, Published Educator and Counselor, Anthony achieved a Master of Arts Degree at Montclair State College. Tony was an avid traveler who enjoyed classic cars, boats, motorcycles, and a really good cigar. Known to his beloved grandchildren as "Grandpa Fix-it", he was the "MacGyver" of all things needing repair.
Anthony is survived by his wife Ruth (Foerster) Polo, his three beloved children Anthony A. Polo Jr. and his wife Robin (Mauro) Polo of Clifton, NJ; Eric F. Polo and his wife Teresa (Rahmann) Polo of Budd Lake, NJ; and Allissa (Polo) Letts and her husband Eric F. Letts of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren Angela Polo, Michelle Polo, Eric Anthony Polo, Bryar Rahmann, Carla Rahmann, David Letts, Alexander Letts, Rebecca Letts, and sister Anna Carangelo. He is preceded in death by his brother Peter Polo and sister Rose Raposo.
Due to travel limitations a service will be planned at a later date in Morris County, New Jersey. The family would like to thank the Treasure Coast Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. www.treasurehealth.org
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.