Anthony Cacciola
Anthony Cacciola, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 93. His wit, generosity, humility and skills as a raconteur made a lasting impression on nearly everyone his life touched: relatives, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Memorial donations are being accepted by the World Health Organization COVID - Solidarity Response Fund by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020