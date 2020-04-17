Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Anthony Cacciola

Anthony Cacciola, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 93. His wit, generosity, humility and skills as a raconteur made a lasting impression on nearly everyone his life touched: relatives, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Memorial donations are being accepted by the World Health Organization COVID - Solidarity Response Fund by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
