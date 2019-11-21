Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Anthony Curto, Sr.

Madison - Anthony Charles Curto, Sr., a lifelong Madison resident, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Tony's life on Sunday from 1PM to 5PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9AM on Monday, immediately followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
