Anthony Curto, Sr.
Madison - Anthony Charles Curto, Sr., a lifelong Madison resident, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Tony's life on Sunday from 1PM to 5PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9AM on Monday, immediately followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019