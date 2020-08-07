Anthony (Tony) Eresman
Rockaway Township - Rockaway Township Police Officer Anthony (Tony) Eresman passed away of PTSD at his home on August 2, 2020, at the age of 37. Tony Eresman, who attended Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway, joined the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduating and went on to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Nicole, and two beautiful children, Travis and Kadence. He also leaves behind his parents Rich and Sue Eresman, brother Nick, and his wife Britta. He is the grandson of Dolly Venturini and the late Stanley Venturini. Tony is also preceded in death by his grandparents William and Edie Eresman and cousin, Jeff Eresman, and survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He had a true love for his country, and after the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11, he immediately found his calling and joined the United States Marine Corps, a decision which was driven by the desire to protect not only those he held dear but also the freedom for all Americans.
After completing boot camp, Tony went on to attend SOI, the School of Infantry, then joined the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Alpha Company, 3rd Platoon. He and his Marine Corps brothers were then deployed to what became known as the Invasion of Iraq, which included the infamous Battle of Nasiriyah, which involved the marines securing the two main bridges and retrieving captured Army soldiers, one of which was Jessica Lynch.
Less than one year following Tony's return from his 1st deployment, he was deployed to Musayib, El Haswah, and most notably, the Forward Operating Base next to a power plant in Iskandariyah, Iraq. During the seven-month deployment, Tony and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit defended the FOB, taking on incoming rockets, mortars, and deafening explosions daily. This experience was so significant that writer and film producer Rex Pratt created the three-time award-winning documentary film, Between Iraq and a Hard Place.
Corporal Anthony Eresman, aka Bunny, served a total of four years of active duty and two wars - Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Even after experiencing the great stress of severe combat, seeing death, killings, tragedies, and facing fear daily, Tony was extremely proud of his service to his country and served with great honor.
Shortly following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, Tony became a Police Officer in Rockaway, New Jersey, where he was born and raised. He spent the past 13 years on the force protecting others, upholding guiding principles, and serving with the same selflessness in the Rockaway Police Department as he did with the USMC.
Tony's world was his family. He loved working on projects like building and adding to their "forever" home, taking them out on their boat, going on fishing trips, coaching his son's football, hockey, and lacrosse teams, dancing and singing with his daughter, attending all of her gymnastics practices and being known as his children's biggest and loudest cheerleaders. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
PTSD is a (silent) mental health problem that some people develop after a trauma or life-threatening event. The symptoms of PTSD can cause problems with trust, closeness, communication, and problem-solving, trouble with relationships, friendships, work, and sometimes adapting to society.
Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com
) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12Noon-4:00PM. Please be mindful for the family that due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of visitors is limited inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Tony's honor to the 03XX Foundation which is a peer mentor and support network serving Infantry Marine Veterans and their Navy Corpsman. The foundation provides career transition services, emergency financial support and assistance, and benefits advocacy.