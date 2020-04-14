Services
Anthony "Tony" Ferraiuolo Iii Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Ferraiuolo, III

Whippany - Anthony "Tony" Ferraiuolo, III passed away on Thursday April 9th, 2020 peacefully in Flemington with his long time companion Debbie at his side. He was 81.

Tony owned and operated A. Ferraiuolo Jr. & Sons, in Whippany, with his father Anthony, Jr. and his brother Ronny for almost 50 years until their retirement. While in business A. Ferraiuolo & Sons were involved in many local construction projects including the Livingston and the Morris County Malls.

Tony's passion in life was his very successful Stock Car Racing Team he shared with his brother Ronny. He also enjoyed his Horse Farm in Sussex County and his deep sea fishing boat.

Tony was predeceased by his sister Mary Dauenhauer.

Survivors include his former wife, Betty, and their sons, Anthony, IV and his wife Christine, Larry and his wife Paullette, Andy and his wife Sharon, daughter, Amy Stumpf and her husband, Bob and 5 grandchildren, Larry, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Nina Mae Ferraiuolo and Elizabeth, Joe and Jake Stumpf and 4 great-grandchildren. Tony's brother Ronny and his wife Marge and his sister Theresa and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were private under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, N.J., 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
