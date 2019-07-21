|
|
Anthony George
Rockaway Twp. - Rockaway Twp: Anthony "Tony" George passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Morris Hill Nursing Center, Morristown with his family at his side. He was 88 years of age.
Tony was born in the Mt. Hope section of Rockaway Twp. and was a lifelong resident.
Mr. George retired from the Rockaway Twp. Police Department in 1983 with the rank of Captain after 28 years of service.
Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing and belonged to the Rockaway Twp. Sportsman Club as well as being an avid coin and stamp collector.
He attended S.S. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church of Rockaway and was a member of the Rockaway Twp. F.O.P. Lodge #31.
Predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Survived by his wife Marilyn (nee Rhodes) of 66 years. Two sons: Thomas and wife Nancy of Rockaway Twp. and their four children: Jennifer Ptaszynski (Steve), Zachary (Erika), Darren & Gregory. David and wife Carlene of Rockaway Twp. and their two children: Sean & Alyssa Reilly (Terrence). Great Granddaughter: Hunter and survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral liturgy will be held 10am on Wednesday at SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 64 Beach St., Rockaway. Interment will follow at The First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Rockaway. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's name to . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019