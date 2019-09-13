Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church
75 Ridgedale Avenue
Cedar Knolls, NJ
Anthony J. "Tony" Loia


1926 - 2019
Morris Plains - Anthony J. "Tony" Loia, 93, passed away on September 10, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Morristown, Tony resided in Morris Plains for the past 47 years.

Tony graduated from Morristown High School in 1943. He worked as a District Manager for Acme Markets in East Hanover for 40 years, until he retired in 1981.

He was parishioner of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls.

Tony is survived by his devoted daughters, Elaine Farley, and her husband, John, of Morris Plains, and Linda Boschi, and her husband, Frank, of Morris Township. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kevin Farley, and his wife, Chrissy, and David Farley, and his wife, Lindsay; his adored great-grandchildren, Peter John Farley, and Calvin Michael Farley; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Antoinette, in 2016.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3-7pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Tony will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church, 75 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 13, 2019
