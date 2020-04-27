|
Anthony Lori
Whippany - Anthony Lori, a resident of Whippany for over 70 years, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was 91.
Born in Boonton on October 6, 1928 to the late Frank and Dominica (Piccone) Lori, Tony served in the US Army from 1948 - 1953. He and his wife Betty were married in 1949 and settled in Whippany the same year. Tony worked for the County of Morris for 41 years, retiring as Superintendent of Weights and Measures. He was honored by the Morris County Freeholders in 1998 for 40 years of dedicated and distinguished service. He was a former member and past President and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the NJ Weights & Measures Association.
Tony was very active in his community. He was a member of the Volunteer Firemen of Hanover Township District # 2. He was Past Chief and also part of the Special Policemen attached to District #2. He was named Fireman of the Year in 1998 and served as Chairman of the Fire Commissioners for 8 years and on the Fire Prevention Bureau. He also served with the Morris County and New Jersey Fire Commissioners Associations. He was a Trustee and past Treasurer and President of NJ PBA Local #203, which he was honored with a life membership in the organization. Tony was also a member of NJ Civil Service Association; Battleship New Jersey Historical Society; Polish American Club of Whippany; Italian American Club of Clifton; Morris Voiture #228, 40/8; VFW Post 5301 and chaired the American Legion Department Cancer Fund Drive in Morris County.
In addition to those organizations, Tony was very involved with the American Legion on many levels. He was a member of Whippanong Post #155 of the American Legion where he was Post Commander in 1966. He was awarded a life membership to the post and named outstanding member in 1971. He was Morris County Commander in 1968 and was the Convention Corporation Chairman from 1970-1977. He helped organize and was a member of Morris County Past Commanders Club. Tony served on the Department of New Jersey Executive Committee from 1970-1976 and was Commander in 1979. In addition, he was a member of the Past Department Commanders Club at National. Tony also worked with multiple commissions and committees on County and National level- Past Chairman and member of the County of Morris Veterans Service Committee, National Legislative Committee of the American Legion, member of the National Commission of Children & Youth and served as the Region II Children & Youth Chairman and was a member of the American Legion Citizens Flag Alliance.
For his dedication and commitment to these organizations, he was cited by the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholder in 1977 for outstanding service to the Veterans and his community and in 2002, the New Jersey State Fireman's Association issued a resolution recognizing him for his many years of dedication to the Whippany Fire Company; to the residents of Hanover Township, the Town of Whippany and County of Morris.
He and his wife Betty were members of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany and loved traveling to their home in Greene, Maine.
Tony was the loving and dedicated husband to his late wife, Betty for over 70 years. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the social distancing and gathering restrictions in place from the pandemic, services for Tony are private.
Those who wish may contribute in his memory to the American Legion Children's Welfare Foundation, The American Legion Donation Processing, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or at http://www.cwf-inc.org/donate/sendadonation.
Arrangements entrusted to Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020