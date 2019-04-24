Services
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Saylorsburg, PA/ formerly Mine Hill, - Anthony T. Greco, 90 of Saylorsburg, PA formerly of Mine Hill, passed away April 23rd at home.

Loving husband of Frances Ann (Mantini) Greco for 68 years.

He was born in Newark, on May 12, 1928, son of the late Vincent James and Margaret (Corsello) Greco.

Anthony was a Teacher at Rockaway Township Board of Education in Rockaway, NJ for 40 years until retiring and a member of the New Jersey Education Association.

He was a US Army Veteran during the Korean War.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Frances; his daughters: Margaret Ann Hutchinson (Randy) of Christiansburg, VA; Jean Marie Greco of Saylorsburg, PA and Diane Greco-Morgan (Robert) of Oxford, NJ.; his four grandchildren: Brandon, Brianna, Amanda and Tara and two great-grandchildren: Brayden and Makayla; a brother: Vincent Greco (Adrienne) of Nutley, NJ

Funeral Services 3:30 PM, Saturday, April 27th at Gower Funeral Home, Route 209, Gilbert, PA Viewing from 2 pm until time of service at funeral home In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Slate Belt, 525 E West St, Wind Gap, PA 18091.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019
