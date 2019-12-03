|
Anthony V. Versandi Jr.
Lake Hiawatha - Anthony V. Versandi Jr. passed away on Monday, December 2nd 2019 in the VNA Hospice at St. Clares Hospital in Dover.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline C. (nee-Labia); his son, his 4 daughters; his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00a.m. on Friday, December 6th 2019 at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church. 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or please visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019