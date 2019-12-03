Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
179 Baldwin Road
Parsippany, NJ
Anthony V. Versandi Jr. Obituary
Anthony V. Versandi Jr.

Lake Hiawatha - Anthony V. Versandi Jr. passed away on Monday, December 2nd 2019 in the VNA Hospice at St. Clares Hospital in Dover.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline C. (nee-Labia); his son, his 4 daughters; his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00a.m. on Friday, December 6th 2019 at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church. 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or please visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
