Anton Fredrick Schulzki
- - February 12, 1937 - February 16, 2019
Anton Fredrick Schulzki passed away February 16, 2019, after a short illness and surrounded by family including his wife Clare of nearly 62 years, and their four children.
During his 36-year teaching career, he taught social studies for 31 years at Morristown High School. He was a beloved teacher, mentor, colleague and true friend to countless numbers of students and fellow educators. During much of his career, he also worked for the New Jersey Education Association where he was a powerful advocate for teachers, counselors, custodians and bus drivers. In addition, he served as president of the Morris Teachers Association.
Anton and Clare retired in 1996 and moved to Colorado Springs to enjoy family.
In addition to his wife Anton is survived by sons, daughters, their families including ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and his sister Mathilde Giresi. Anton was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seton Hall Preparatory School (www.shp.org) or a .
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019