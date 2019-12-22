|
|
Antonina "Annette" Maratta
Bluffton, SC - Antonina "Annette" Marie Maratta passed away Friday December 21, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after a long battle with breast cancer, She was 78 years old.
Mrs Maratta was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 1973 she and her husband of 58 years, Carmine moved to Lake Hopatcong were they settled for 43 years before retiring to South Carolina in 2016.
Mrs. Maratta was a long time active member of Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church in Lake Hopatcong.
She was head bookkeeper for the Rockaway Board of Education, retiring after 25 years of service.
Annette is survived by her husband of 58 years, Carmen. Two children: Leanne of Effort, PA and Karen of Bluffton SC. Four grandchildren: Brittany and husband Troy, Eric, Samantha and Alysha. Three great grandchildren: Isabella, Logan and Blakely.
Visitation will be held 1-5pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Rd., Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849. Interment will follow at N. Hardyston Cemetery, Hamburg, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in Annette's memory to the . would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019