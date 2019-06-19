|
Antonio "Tony" Coelho Jr.
Dover - Antonio "Tony" Coelho Jr., of Dover, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. He was 84. He was the son of the late Antonio and Adelaide Coelho.
Tony was born in Lyndhurst on July 29, 1934. He served in the United States Army until 1959. He worked as a Building Superintendent for Mount Pleasant Professional Building for 34 years and retired in 2019.
He is survived by his wife Janet; sons Antonio (Michelle) Coelho III, Thomas (Maria) Coelho, daughter Jacquilyn Coelho; sister Maria Coelho; grandchildren Thomas, Nicole and Gavin; great-grandchildren Joseph and Riley; sister in law Florence Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Michael Coelho; sisters Emilia Coelho and Josefina Robertson; brothers James Coelho and Alfred Coelho.
Visitation will be held on 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Friday June 21, 2019 also at the funeral home.
Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or .
Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019