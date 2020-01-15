|
Archie "Skip" Harrison, Jr.
Butler - Archie "Skip" Harrison, Jr. age 85, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Butler, NJ, surrounded by his family. Born on September 3, 1934 in Morristown, NJ, he was raised in Denville. He lived for 32 years in Mt. Arlington, NJ where he and his wife raised two daughters. Later he moved to the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater, NJ.
Skip is survived by his daughters, Debra Harrison Schimpf and husband Mark and their children, Erich, Alex, Alyssa and Nicholas and Sandra Harrison Diliberto and husband Jim and their children Samantha and Devin and the mother of his children, Joyce (Popovich) Harrison.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020