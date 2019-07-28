|
|
Arlene F. Chiarolanzio
Florham Park - Arlene F. Chiarolanzio, 80, a longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Arlene's life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1PM to 5PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019