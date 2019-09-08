|
Arlene "Leenie" Mount
Jefferson Twp. - Arlene Mount, 86 years, of Jefferson Township passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She was born on June 10, 1933, in Rockaway, NJ to the late Clara (Jugan) and the late William List.
Arlene was known throughout her life as "Leenie."
Arlene married Ray Mount in 1953, and this past July they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. As newlyweds they resided in Mine Hill, NJ. Later they moved to Jefferson Township to raise their family.
She will best be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and for being an awesome cook. And her wonderful sense of humor.
Arlene was predeceased by her loving daughter in-law Susan (Nukem)Mount In December 2000, and her precious son Raymond Mount Jr. December 2013,predeceased by sisters, Genevieve Whan and Viola Herron along with their husbands Leroy Whan and Carl Herron, and her brothers Joseph List and William List.
She is survived by her husband Ray Mount Sr. her daughter Jo Ann Pascoe and husband Andrew, of Los Angeles, CA, her daughter Suzanne Mount, of Jefferson Township. Her grandchildren Ray lll and Katie Mount, of Lititz PA, Jessie and Amanda Mount, Summerville SC, and her great grandchildren, Gavin Mount and Owen Mount.
The final disposition will be private by the family.
niech spoczywa w pokoju
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 8, 2019