Arlene R. O'Rourke
Morris Plains - Arlene R. (nee-LaSapio) O'Rourke passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19th 2020 in Morristown, NJ surrounded by her loved ones. She was 71.
Arlene was born in Orange, NJ in 1948 and grew up in West Orange. She lived in Lake Parsippany for 5 years before moving to Cedar Knolls in 1977 where she resided and raised her family for 40 years.
Arlene worked as an Executive Administrator Assistant at Novartis Pharmaceutical for 25 years before retiring. She was an avid reader, had boundless energy and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family during retirement.
Survivors include her loving husband, James; her son, James A. & his wife, Elly Mandarakas; her daughter, Deanna Beard & her husband, Barrett; Arlene is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Kaitlyn Rose & Austin James.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, January 23rd 2020 from 5:00-8:00 at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 75 Ridgedale Ave. Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ 07936.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020