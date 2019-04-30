|
|
Armand D. Pagano
Rockaway - Armand D. Pagano passed away at his home in Rockaway, NJ on April 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Joanna (Festino) Pagano of Rockaway, NJ and his children Rose & Michael Rastiello of Rockaway Twp, Joseph and & Lisa Pagano of Rockaway Boro, and Armand & Adriana Pagano of Mine Hill, NJ. His grandchildren Michelle, Jenna & Joe Goscienceski, Michael Rastiello, Joelle Pagano & John Russomanno, Armand Joseph Pagano and Angelena Pagano, as well as his great grandchildren Michaela Dolan and Jianna Goscienceski, and his sister Marion & Tony Barberio of Hopatcong, NJ also survive him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019, from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Thursday May 2, at 10:00AM and then going to St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church in Rockaway Twp., NJ for an 11:00AM Liturgy of Christian Mass. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ.
Donations can be made in his memory to by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019