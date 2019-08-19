|
|
Arne Samuelsen
- - Arne Samuelsen passed away peacefully in his home on August 17, 2019. He was 97 years old. He was born in Sandefjord, Norway to Adele (Nilson) and Ole Samuelsen. He attended Cedar Knolls Schools continuing to Newark School of Technology. He worked many years at 3M in Freehold and Polyplastics in Union.
Because of his Norwegian heritage, Arne was chosen by FDR to be apart of a group of Norwegian Nationals and Norwegian Americans, who were trained at Camp Hale, Colorado, for the Ninety-ninth Infantry Battalion/Norwegian American Ski Troopers who fought in Europe during World War II. He earned a number of medals including a Combat Infantryman Badge; five battle stars; a Norwegian Defense Medal; the French Chevalier Legion of Honor; and Good Conduct Medal.
Arne was predeceased in death by his first wife, Mary Rooney Samuelsen; his parents; his brother, Sverre and his wife Dorothy; his brother, Ole and his wife Shirley. Arne is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary Rooney Samuelsen; the Sverre Samuelsen family; the Ole Samuelsen family; the Edward Rooney family; the Lawerence Everitt family; the Peter Rooney family; the Jerome Peach family; and the Bernard Peach family.
Arne's life celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-8PM at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Morristown. Donations may be made in Arne's memory to s as well as the Sisters of Charity in Convent Sta., NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 19, 2019