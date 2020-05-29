Arnold Joseph Brand
It is with great sadness that the family of Arnie Brand announce his passing from complications related to his dementia. Arnie passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 81.
Arnie was born in the Bronx, NY to Jack and Etta Brand. He graduated from CCNY in 1962 and later earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He had a long and successful career working as an Aerospace Engineer at Singer Kearfott from 1966 until the early 2000s where he was responsible for the design and development of advanced electronic systems for which he earned many patents.
In addition to working, he enjoyed playing tennis, reading the New York Times, and listening to rock and roll music.
Arnie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Barbara and his daughter Laura, son-in-law Mario and grand-daughter Sophia.
Arnie was predeceased by his parents Jack and Etta Brand and his sister Marcia Kurz.
Arnie was a selfless, humble man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
Donations in memory of Arnold may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
https://alz.org/
To write condolence please visit the Philadelphia Cremation Society
www.obits.org/memorials/7287-arnold-joseph-brand/life_story
It is with great sadness that the family of Arnie Brand announce his passing from complications related to his dementia. Arnie passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 81.
Arnie was born in the Bronx, NY to Jack and Etta Brand. He graduated from CCNY in 1962 and later earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He had a long and successful career working as an Aerospace Engineer at Singer Kearfott from 1966 until the early 2000s where he was responsible for the design and development of advanced electronic systems for which he earned many patents.
In addition to working, he enjoyed playing tennis, reading the New York Times, and listening to rock and roll music.
Arnie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Barbara and his daughter Laura, son-in-law Mario and grand-daughter Sophia.
Arnie was predeceased by his parents Jack and Etta Brand and his sister Marcia Kurz.
Arnie was a selfless, humble man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
Donations in memory of Arnold may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
https://alz.org/
To write condolence please visit the Philadelphia Cremation Society
www.obits.org/memorials/7287-arnold-joseph-brand/life_story
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.