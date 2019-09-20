Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Art Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Art Parks


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Art Parks Obituary
Art Parks

Chester - Art Parks, 57 of Chester, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Art was born on March 15, 1962 in Pompton Plains, NJ. He grew up in Wayne, NJ and graduated from Wayne Valley High School in 1980. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Art spent many years proudly working at the family business, Parks Paint & Varnish Co., before segueing into his role as a successful Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch.

Living in Chester for the past 20 years, Art enjoyed coaching football, baseball, and lacrosse in both Chester and Mendham. He was a big fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and the Boston Bruins. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #24 in Chester and a member of The Guard Pipes & Drums in Basking Ridge, NJ. Art was an avid golfer, who loved spending countless hours on the course with friends.

Art is survived by his loving wife of over 18 years, Jenifer (Bennett) Parks, his five loving children, Gregory, Courtney, Kelsey, Katie and Tyler, his parents, Barbara and Arthur Parks, his sister Jean McFadden and brother-in-law Charlie, his nephews and nieces, Ryan, Kyle, Conner and Jamie McFadden, Cody and Hope Streeter, Preston Broderick and Sawyer Gourgey.

A Celebration of Art's Life will include a memorial gathering at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 between 10:00am and 12:30pm. There will be a Prayer Service at the funeral home at 12:30pm following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills or Memorial Sloan Kettering.

For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Art's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now