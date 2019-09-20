|
Art Parks
Chester - Art Parks, 57 of Chester, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Art was born on March 15, 1962 in Pompton Plains, NJ. He grew up in Wayne, NJ and graduated from Wayne Valley High School in 1980. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Art spent many years proudly working at the family business, Parks Paint & Varnish Co., before segueing into his role as a successful Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch.
Living in Chester for the past 20 years, Art enjoyed coaching football, baseball, and lacrosse in both Chester and Mendham. He was a big fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and the Boston Bruins. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #24 in Chester and a member of The Guard Pipes & Drums in Basking Ridge, NJ. Art was an avid golfer, who loved spending countless hours on the course with friends.
Art is survived by his loving wife of over 18 years, Jenifer (Bennett) Parks, his five loving children, Gregory, Courtney, Kelsey, Katie and Tyler, his parents, Barbara and Arthur Parks, his sister Jean McFadden and brother-in-law Charlie, his nephews and nieces, Ryan, Kyle, Conner and Jamie McFadden, Cody and Hope Streeter, Preston Broderick and Sawyer Gourgey.
A Celebration of Art's Life will include a memorial gathering at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 between 10:00am and 12:30pm. There will be a Prayer Service at the funeral home at 12:30pm following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills or Memorial Sloan Kettering.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019