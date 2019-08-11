|
Arthur H. Amster
Livingston - Arthur H. Amster, 85 of Livingston, NJ passed away on August 7, 2019. Known as "Art" or "Bussie", he was born in Newark, NJ. He lived in Rockaway, NJ, until moving to Livingston five years ago.
Art served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, Intrepid. After his military service, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Kresch. They were married for over 60 years.
A proud father and grandfather, Art was cherished by his children, Tracey (Charles) Kaliman, Nancy Amster-Coull, and Thomas (Sheryl) Amster, and by his grandchildren, Abraham and Sophie Coull, and Jakob, Alex and Chelsea Amster. Art was a devoted son and son-in-law to his parents, the late Adele and Samuel Amster, and his in-laws, the late Betty and Abraham Kresch. He was the beloved brother of Susan Amster and Michael Amster, and the late Donna and Irwin Halper.
Art's physical strength was only exceeded by his strong character. He was hardworking, funny, honest, and courageous. He was a high school gridiron star and remained a loyal friend for 70 plus years with his fellow Dover Tigers, Jack, Jay, and Carlo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (stjude.org) or Special Olympics (give.specialolympics.org).
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019