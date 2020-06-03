Arthur H. Hendrickson, son of the late Harriet & Arthur, Sr. passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home from non-corona virus causes. He was 92.
He was born in Hackensack, N.J. and moved to Teaneck where he graduated from Teaneck High School. He served his country proudly during World War II with the United States Navy from June 1, 1945 until being honorably discharged on July 11, 1946.
Arthur attended Lafayette College in Easton, Pa and graduated as a Physics Major in 1951. He was pledged into Sigma Chi Fraternity and was an active brother and alumni advisor to the Fraternity as well as the college.
He married his wife, Virginia (Ginny) in 1952 and they moved to Alexandria, Virginia for three years when he worked as an engineer at the Naval Research Laboratory there. They moved back to New Jersey in 1956 when Art worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ. He was a Supervisory Electronics Engineer working in the Armement Research and Development Command until retiring in 1983.
Arthur was the proud owner of the #7 Three Quarter Midget Race Car that raced Friday nights at Pine Brook Raceway for the ATQMR4 Racing Association. He was active in the Parsippany Historic and Preservation Society and served as Vice President.
He is pre-deceased his son, Clifford who passed in 2016, his grandson, Bryan who passed away in 2011 & his sister & brother-in-law, Ethel and Larry Van Der Vliet.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia "Ginny" (nee-Ahern); his sons: Steven H. & Rick; his daughter-in-law, Denise; his grandsons: Erik & Adam; & his cousin, Virginia Walton. Arthur is also survived by his nephew: Paul Van Der Vliet, his wife Laura, and their, son Owen.
Art loved helping people and tinkering in his garage and cellar. He enjoyed winter vacations traveling across the country on little back roads. He loved hosting holiday parties for family, friends, and neighbors. He had a good, happy, and long life. We will miss his and remember him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad. P.O. Box 6024 Parsippany, NJ 07054.
