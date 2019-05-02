Services
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Errickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Errickson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur J. Errickson Obituary
Arthur J. Errickson

Tafton, PA - Arthur J. Errickson, age 77, of Tafton died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Lackawanna Healthcare Center, Olyphant. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" O'Brien Errickson. Arthur and Ginger would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on May 4.

Born October 22, 1941, in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Kathleen (Fielding) Errickson. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Upsala College and worked as an accountant for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals until his retirement. Arthur also taught as an adjunct professor at the Community College of Morris in New Jersey for ten years. Formerly of Long Valley, NJ, he had been a resident of Tafton for the past 11 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Christopher Errickson of Tafton; his daughter and son-in-law: Dina and Thomas Schroeder of Long Valley , NJ; two grandsons: Ty Patrick and Thomas Jeffery Schroeder; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Vern Errickson.

Private cremation was held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.

A Celebration of His Life will be scheduled in the near future.

For additional information - www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA
Published in Daily Record on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now