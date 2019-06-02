|
Arthur M Thomas
Morristown - Arthur M Thomas, 86, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a short stay in the hospital. He leaves his son Christopher of Morristown, and daughter Molly of Hackensack, as well as daughter-in-law Denise and grandchildren Lindsay and Evan. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean in 2009.
Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, he graduated from Johns Hopkins with a degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters degree from the University of Delaware. He worked for Exxon for 38 years, retiring in 1994.
After retiring, Art and Jean traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents. He also volunteered locally for SCORE, SHIP, Morristown Library and Morristown Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 36 South Street in Morristown, on June 15 at 12:30, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arthur's name can be made to Church of the Redeemer or Morristown Memorial Hospital at https://www.f4mmc.org/Home-V.aspx
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019