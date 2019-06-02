Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Church of the Redeemer
36 South Street
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur M. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur M. Thomas Obituary
Arthur M Thomas

Morristown - Arthur M Thomas, 86, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a short stay in the hospital. He leaves his son Christopher of Morristown, and daughter Molly of Hackensack, as well as daughter-in-law Denise and grandchildren Lindsay and Evan. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean in 2009.

Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, he graduated from Johns Hopkins with a degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters degree from the University of Delaware. He worked for Exxon for 38 years, retiring in 1994.

After retiring, Art and Jean traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents. He also volunteered locally for SCORE, SHIP, Morristown Library and Morristown Hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 36 South Street in Morristown, on June 15 at 12:30, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arthur's name can be made to Church of the Redeemer or Morristown Memorial Hospital at https://www.f4mmc.org/Home-V.aspx
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.