Services
Grace Episcopal Church
4 Madison Ave
Madison, NJ 07940
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Liberty Corner - Arthur S. Albiston, age 95, passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 6, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Arthur was the youngest of four children. He served in the U.S. Navy in both the European and Pacific theatres of WWII. While on leave, he married his beloved, Dorothy LaFrance Albiston. After 74 years of love and devotion, his Dorothy passed away last year. Arthur leaves behind four sons and their wives, Robert and Lucinda, Kenneth and Gail, Donald and Sally, and Scott and Randi. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

After his naval service, Arthur went on to build a life-long career with AT&T. He began in NYC, transferred to Illinois Bell Telephone, and ultimately retired from Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, N.J. where, as Director of Public Relations, he was responsible for communications about the organization's many scientific and technological accomplishments and break-throughs.

In addition to valuing family and friends, Arthur was an avid golfer and tennis player. He also was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and helped establish the affiliated Grace Counseling Center.

Services to honor Arthur's life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, N.J. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully asks that donations be made to the Grace Counseling Center in Arthur's name:

Grace Counseling Center

16 Madison Ave

Madison, New Jersey 07940
Published in Daily Record from May 11 to May 13, 2019
