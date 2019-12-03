Services
Rowe-Lanterman Home for Funerals
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
59 Spring St.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Assan George Huie Obituary
Morristown - Assan George Huie "HUIE", of Morristown passed away November 29, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. Son of the late David and Ines (Grant) Huie he was born in St. Ann, Jamaica WI. He was 76. He is survived by his wife Hortense, three children; Carlton, Ann-Marie and Andrea Pratt. Two brothers; Winston and Byron. Six Grandchildren and one GreatGrandchild. Viewing Friday, December 6, 3pm followed by a funeral service at 4pm. at Bethel A.M.E. Church 59 Spring St. Morristown, NJ. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
