Audrey Dahlstrom
October 10, 1924 - September 7, 2020
Audrey Elizbeth Hellman Dahlstrom passed away on September 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Sven and Vivian Hellman of West Hartford, CT. Memorial services are pending in Venice, Florida.
Her surviving children are David Dahlstrom and wife Joan; Karen Margagnoni and husband Martin; Nancy Champlin and husband Mark; Dianne Brennan and husband Gary; and Judith Jaeger. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Norman after 65 years of marriage., her son Bobby, Grandson Robbie, great-grandson Aiden, and son-in-law Greg.
Donations may be made to Harbor Inn of Venice at 321 Harbor Drive S., Venice, FL 34285 or to a charity of your choice
.