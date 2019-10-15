Resources
1933 - 2019
Audrey O'Shea

Parsippany - Audrey O'Shea (Stefanacci), 85, of Parsippany, passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, NJ on October 17, 1933, she was predeceased by her parents, Gazella (Pleva) and Cataldo Stefanacci. She lived in Clifton until 1986 then in Parsippany until her passing.

Audrey is greatly missed by her daughters Denise O'Shea, Maureen (O'Shea) Powell, and Catherine (O'Shea) Volonnino and their spouses, Joseph Kosior, Joseph Powell and Sal Volonnino. She was the proud grandmother of Michael O'Shea, Robert Powell, Charles Powell, Christopher Volonnino and Matthew Volonnino.

Audrey's family also wishes to acknowledge her longtime dear friend, Nancy Hesse and her many friends at Brookside Apartments where she enjoyed living for many years.

A memorial service will be planned in the near future.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
