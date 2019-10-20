|
Audrey Sparks Brown
Mooresville, NC - Audrey Sparks Brown, 87, of Mooresville, NC, formerly of Morristown, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was born on June 4, 1932 in Morristown, NJ. Mrs. Brown was retired from Crum & Foster and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Brown, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Yorks, Pamela Pizzuti and husband, Matthew, Robert Brown and wife, Jackie, Walter Brown and wife, Angel; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Asoh, MSP officiating.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Brown family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019