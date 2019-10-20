Services
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Sparks Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Sparks Brown Obituary
Audrey Sparks Brown

Mooresville, NC - Audrey Sparks Brown, 87, of Mooresville, NC, formerly of Morristown, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was born on June 4, 1932 in Morristown, NJ. Mrs. Brown was retired from Crum & Foster and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Brown, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Yorks, Pamela Pizzuti and husband, Matthew, Robert Brown and wife, Jackie, Walter Brown and wife, Angel; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Asoh, MSP officiating.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Brown family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now