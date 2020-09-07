1/1
August H. Osborne
{ "" }
August H. Osborne

Littleton - AUGUST H. OSBORNE, 78, died Thursday, September 3, at he Morrison Nursing Home, Whitefield, NH. Prior to moving to Morrison Nursing Home in April, Augie lived at the Riverglen in Littleton, NH. He was born in Morristown, NJ, on December 22, 1941, the son of Leslie and Edna (Wistner) Osborne. He was a long time resident of Parsippany, NJ. He worked as an Auto Mechanic for Volkswagen and the Board of Education until his retirement. He served in the US Army 101st Airborne from 1960-1966. He was a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 and served as the Exalted Ruler. He was a volunteer Firefighter for the Lake Parisppany Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be no services. The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Home
282 West Main Street
Littleton, NH 03561
(603) 444-5377
